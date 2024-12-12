Syria's new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months

By AFP - Dec 12,2024 - Last updated at Dec 12,2024

A man displays a register bearing the face of ousted president Bashar Al Assad at the Saydnaya prison in Damascus on December 11, 2024 (AFP photo)

DAMASCUS — Syria's new government spokesman told AFP on Thursday the country's constitution and parliament would be suspended for the duration of the three-month transition period following president Bashar Al Assad's ouster.

"A judicial and human rights committee will be established to examine the constitution and then introduce amendments," Obaida Arnaout told AFP.

The current constitution dates back to 2012 and does not specify Islam as the state religion.

Rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized the capital Damascus on Sunday, sending Assad fleeing into exile.

On Tuesday, they named Mohammed al-Bashir, who headed the rebels' self-proclaimed "Salvation Government" in their northwestern bastion of Idlib, as the country's transitional prime minister until March 1.

Arnaout said a meeting would be held on Tuesday "between Salvation Government ministers and the former ministers" of Assad's administration to carry out the transfer of power.

"This transitional period will last three months," he added in an interview with AFP. "Our priority is to preserve and protect institutions."

Speaking at the state television headquarters, now seized by the new rebel authorities, Arnaout pledged that they would institute "the rule of law".

"All those who committed crimes against the Syrian people will be judged in accordance with the law," he added.

Asked about religious and personal freedoms, he said "we respect religious and cultural diversity in Syria", adding that they would remain unchanged.