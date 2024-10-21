Syria state media reports vehicle explosion in Damascus

Syrian emergency and security services inspect the wreckage of a car that exploded in the Syrian Capital Damacus on Monday (AFP photo)

DAMASCUS — Syrian state media said a car exploded on Monday in the Mazzeh district of Damascus which is home to embassies and security headquarters but it did not specify the cause of the blast.

The official SANA news agency reported "a car explosion in one of the neighbourhoods" of Mazzeh, where an AFP correspondent said a hotel was damaged and vehicles torched following the blast near Syria's Information Ministry.

Ambulances rushed to the site of the explosion where crowds gathered around the mangled four-wheel drive which was reduced to scraps of metal, the correspondent said.

SANA has yet to report any casualties but the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least one person was killed.

Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman could not confirm the cause of the blast but said it was likely caused by an air strike.

The Mazzeh neighbourhood, home to United Nations offices, has been the target of recent strikes blamed on Israel.

Earlier this month, the Syrian government said seven civilians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential and commercial building in Mazzeh.

The Observatory gave a higher toll of nine killed, five of them civilians including a child. It said the attack targeted a building used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's HIzbollah.

Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria but have repeatedly said they will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence.

Iran and Lebanon's HIzbollah have been among the Syrian government's most important allies in the country's civil war that began in 2011.