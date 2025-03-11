Syria determined to 'prevent unlawful revenge' says fact-finding committee

Security forces loyal to the interim Syrian government patrol a street in Qardaha, the ancestral village of the Assad family, in the western province of Latakia on March 10, 2025 (AFP photo)

DAMASCUS — A fact-finding committee formed by Syria's new authorities to investigate a wave of deadly violence said on Tuesday the country was determined to "prevent unlawful revenge".

A wave of violence broke out last Thursday, mainly along the Mediterranean coast, the worst since former president Bashar Al Assad was ousted in December.

The UN Human Rights Office on Tuesday said it had documented "summary executions" that appeared "to have been carried out on a sectarian basis".

"In a number of extremely disturbing instances, entire families -- including women, children and individuals hors de combat -- were killed, with predominantly Alawite cities and villages targeted in particular," it said.

At a press conference in Damascus, fact-finding committee spokesman Yasser Al Farhan said, "The new Syria is determined to enshrine justice and the rule of law, protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens, prevent unlawful revenge and guarantee that there is no impunity."

Farhan said the committee was working on "gathering and reviewing evidence" related to the wave of violence.

He added the committee would "listen to the eyewitnesses" and establish mechanisms for people to contact the investigators, as well as gather and verify video evidence.

The findings will be submitted to the presidency and the judiciary, Farhan said.

Seven arrests

The presidency announced on Sunday the formation of the committee to "investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible for them".

It said it would present its findings within 30 days and that those found to be responsible for violations would be referred to the judiciary.

The violence began on Thursday, after the attempted arrest of a wanted suspect, with an attack by Assad loyalists against security spiralling into clashes.

Farhan said the committee would investigate events that occurred between Thursday and Saturday.

The authorities have announced the arrest of at least seven individuals since Monday accused of having committed violations against civilians, according to SANA.

UN rights commissioner Volker Turk has called for accountability for the deadly violence.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday also called on Syria's new authorities to ensure accountability for the mass killings of hundreds of civilians in recent days in the coastal heartland of the Alawite minority.