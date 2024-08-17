Sudan's RSF to 'cooperate' on aid: Swiss talks

People cheer members of Sudan's armed forces taking part in a military parade held on Army Day in Gadaref on August 14 (AFP photo)

GENEVA — Sudan's paramilitaries have agreed to cooperate on humanitarian deliveries, following the Sudanese government's decision to open a key border crossing with Chad, countries staging talks in Switzerland said on Saturday.

War has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese army under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The brutal conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The United States is staging ceasefire and aid talks, which began at an undisclosed location in Switzerland on Wednesday.

While an RSF delegation has come to Switzerland, the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) are unhappy with the format and are not participating.

The talks are co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, with the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations acting as a steering group.

In a joint statement, the five countries, the UN and the AU welcomed the decision to open the crossing from Chad into North Darfur for the coming three months.

"We also welcome the RSF's commitment to cooperate with humanitarian deliveries, notably through the crucial Dabbah route to Darfur and Kordofan, and to protect humanitarian personnel in their work," they said.

"These constructive decisions by both parties will enable the entry of aid needed to stop the famine, address food insecurity and respond to immense humanitarian needs in Darfur and beyond.

"The parties should immediately communicate and coordinate with humanitarian partners to efficiently operationalise these corridors with full and unhindered access."

The statement also called on the international community and humanitarian organisations to "seize this moment" to move aid and help save the lives of the most vulnerable.

The fighting has forced one in five people to flee their homes, while tens of thousands have died.

More than 25 million across the country -- more than half its population -- face acute hunger. Famine has been declared in a Darfur displacement camp.

The closure of the Adre crossing has been a longstanding concern for aid groups struggling to get food and supplies into Sudan's Darfur region.