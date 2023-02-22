Six Palestinians killed in Israel raid — ministry

By AFP - Feb 22,2023 - Last updated at Feb 22,2023

A Palestinian man tries to help a wounded woman during a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday (AFP photo)

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories — Israeli occupation forces killed six Palestinians on Wednesday in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Three men aged 23 to 72 were killed "as a result of the occupation's aggression on Nablus", the ministry said.

At least 36 wounded people had been admitted to hospital, the majority suffering gunshot wounds, the ministry added.

The Israeli occupation military confirmed its forces were operating in the northern West Bank city but when contacted by AFP a spokesperson was unable to provide further details.

The latest deadly Israeli incursion follows an appeal by United Nations Middle East peace envoy, Tor Wennesland, for the violence to be halted as an "urgent priority".

"We have seen ominous signs of what awaits if we fail to address the current instability," he told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Since the start of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 51 Palestinian adults and children.