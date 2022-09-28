Saudi Arabia’s crown prince named prime minister

By AFP - Sep 28,2022 - Last updated at Sep 28,2022

This handout photo released by the Saudi Press Agency SPA shows Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman during his meeting with officials at the defence ministry headquarters in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, on Tuesday (AFP photo)

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, has been named prime minister, a post traditionally held by the king, in a government shuffle announced on Tuesday.

The move effectively formalises power already wielded by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom’s de facto ruler for several years, analysts said.

The heads of other critical ministries, including interior, foreign and energy, remained in place, according to a royal decree from King Salman published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed, who turned 37 last month, has been first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.