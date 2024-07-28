Rocket kills 10 in annexed Golan amid Israel-Hizbollah flare-up

By AFP - Jul 28,2024 - Last updated at Jul 28,2024

Israeli emergency services and local residents gather near a site where a reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village in the Israeli-occupied Golan area on Saturday (AFP photo)

MAJDAL SHAMS — Israel's emergency medical service said at least 10 people were killed in the annexed Golan Heights on Saturday by a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon.

The 10 were killed when a rocket hit a football pitch in the Arab town of Majdal Shams, where many residents retain Syrian nationality decades after the territory's occupation in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, Magen David Adom said.

The rocket fire came after an Israeli strike killed four Hizbollah fighters in south Lebanon prompting the Iran-backed group to announce a flurry of retaliatory rocket attacks against the Golan and northern Israel.

Magen David Adom reported 10 dead and 19 wounded after the rocket hit on the town of Majdal Shams.

But the Iran-backed militant group denied it was responsible.

"The Islamic Resistance has no connection to this incident," it said, referring to its military wing.

The police and the army said rockets had struck multiple locations in the Golan, including Majdal Shams.

Ambulances, helicopters and mobile intensive care units were deployed to the site, the army said.

“We arrived at a football pitch and saw destruction and objects on fire. Injured people were lying on the grass,” paramedic Idan Avshalom said in a statement issued by Magen David Adom.

An AFP correspondent saw medics carrying away the wounded for treatment.

“Officers and police bomb disposal experts from the northern district police are currently securing the area and searching for additional [rocket] remnants to eliminate any further risk to the public,” the police said in a separate statement.

The rocket fire came after a Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike killed four Hizbollah fighters in the southern village of Kfar Kila.

Hizbollah, which has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Gaza war erupted last October, confirmed the deaths of four of its fighters.

It said it carried out a dozen retaliatory attacks on Israeli targets, nine in the space of two hours.

