Palestinian officials say Israel troops kill 5 in West Bank raid

Palestinian children walk along a street churned up by the Israeli army, as they walk past destroyed homes following a raid by Israeli forces in the Tulkarem camp for Palestinian refugees, in the occupied Palestinian West Bank on Tuesday (AFP photo)

TULKAREM, Palestinian Territories — Palestinian officials said an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday killed five people, including a woman and her daughter, while the Israeli military said it "eliminated" a Hamas commander.

The head of the camp committee told AFP that Israeli troops killed five people in the operation.

"A mother and her daughter were martyred and three young men were struck by a drone," Faisal Salamah said.

An activist from the camp, who asked not to be identified, confirmed the toll and told AFP the woman and her daughter were volunteers with the ambulance service.

In a separate statement to AFP, an Israeli military spokeswoman said one of the two women killed was an "armed terrorist" who had appeared alongside militant leaders in the town.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated a 30-year-old man for bullet wounds to the abdomen, thigh and hand, and three women for shrapnel wounds, one of them to the eye.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa said more than 25 military vehicles, including bulldozers, stormed the camp, scooping up rubble to block its alleys.

A woman in the camp told AFP that “streets, shops and houses” were all destroyed in the raid.

“They [the Israeli army] aim at destroying the infrastructure in the camps so they can eventually push people to leave,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified for security reasons.

The town of Tulkarem is known as a hub of Palestinian militant activity and is frequently raided by Israeli troops.

In a separate incident near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Israeli troops killed two people in the town of Sa’ir, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Responding to AFP queries, the Israeli military said its forces carried out an “anti-terrorist operation in the Sa’ir area”.

“During the operation, a violent riot broke out in which terrorists hurled stones and blocks toward the soldiers, who responded with fire to remove the threat. Hits were identified,” it said.

Since the war in Gaza erupted, violence has soared in the West Bank, with at least 586 Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers or troops, according to the Palestinian authorities.