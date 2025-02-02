You are here
Palestinian ministry says Israeli raid in West Bank kills one
By AFP - Feb 02,2025 - Last updated at Feb 02,2025
Smoke billows from the site of several explosions during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on February 2, 2025 (AFP photo)
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — The Palestinian health ministry said one person was killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Sunday, a day after a deadly series of air strikes in the occupied territory.
The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank last month dubbed "Iron Wall".The Palestinian health ministry said Sunday that a 73-year-old man had been killed by Israeli gunfire in the city's adjacent refugee camp.
Witnesses reported a "large" deployment of Israeli forces in the morning around the towns of Tubas and Tamun, southeast of Jenin.
An AFP journalist said the army was blocking the exits of the nearby Faraa refugee camp and entering homes. Drones were also visible in the sky.
Islamic Jihad's military wing confirmed in a statement on Sunday that two of its fighters were among those killed.
The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday evening that Israeli strikes in the Jenin area had killed five people, including a 16-year-old.
Violence has surged across the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out in 2023.
Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 882 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Feb 02, 2025
