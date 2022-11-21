Palestinian man killed in Israeli West Bank raid

By AFP - Nov 21,2022 - Last updated at Nov 21,2022

Palestinian mourners carry the body of a youth who was reportedly killed during a raid by Israeli forces on Monday in the West Bank city of Jenin (AFP photo)

JENIN, Palestinian Territories — Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during an army raid on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, while the Israeli forces confirmed troops opened fire during an operation in the area targeting a “suspect”.

The ministry charged that the man killed in the northern Jenin area was a civilian, who was named as Mahmoud Al Saadi, 19, by the city’s Deputy Governor Kamal Abu Al Rub.

“A civilian succumbed to critical wounds after he was hit by live occupation [Israeli] bullets in the abdomen, in Jenin,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that two others were seriously wounded.

The Israeli forces said it had operated in WadiBruqin, near Jenin, seeking to arrest a wanted “terror operative” whom it named as Ratib Al Bali.

“During the activity, shots were fired and explosive devices were hurled at the soldiers,” it said.

“The soldiers responded with live fire toward suspects who fired at them.

“A hit was identified,” the Israeli forces said, without confirming a specific fatality.

The Israeli forces added that nine other suspects were arrested in raids across the West Bank early Monday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Jenin area clash broke out as the army “besieged a house”.

After the shooting, a large crowd massed around Saadi’s body, which was wrapped in white cloth.

Violence has flared this year in the West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched near-daily raids since a series of attacks in Israel that killed several civilians.

Abu Al Rub told AFP that 52 Palestinians had been killed by the Israeli military in Jenin since the beginning of the year.

The United Nations says more than 125 Palestinians have been killed this year across the West Bank.