Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid — Health ministry

The mother (centre) of Palestinian Yunis Ghasan Tayeh, 21, mourns during his funeral at the Al-Faraa refugee camp near Tubas in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday (AFP photo)

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories — A Palestinian was killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Yunis Ghasan Tayeh, 21, was killed by a bullet to the heart fired by a soldier of the occupation in Al Faraa camp," between Jenin and Tubas, in an area that has seen repeated clashes in recent weeks.

The Israeli occupation forces claimed soldiers, who had entered the camp to arrest a wanted person, had come under fire and been attacked with an "explosive device".

Israel has carried out near nightly raids on Palestinian-administered towns and cities, that have sparked frequent clashes with residents.

On Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded when Israeli troops entered Jenin to demolish the home of a Palestinian who allegedly carried out an attack in Tel Aviv in April.