Palestinian government condemns 'execution' at West Bank checkpoint

Palestinians lift national flags and chant as they take part in the funeral proccession of Ahmad Kahla in the village of Rammun in the occupied West Bank, on Sunday (AFP photo)

RAMMUN, Palestinian Territories — The Palestinian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned as an "execution" the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli forces at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry slammed the "heinous execution" of Ahmad Kahla, 45, who was shot dead by Israeli forces near the village of Silwad north of Ramallah.

The man's son, Qusai Kahla, told AFP he was in the car with his father when they were stopped at the checkpoint.

"Soldiers came and they sprayed pepper spray on my face and pulled me out of the car," the 18-year-old said at the family home in Rammun village.

"I don't know what happened after that," he said. "I found out from my uncle that my dad was killed."

Kahla was shot in the neck, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The military did not immediately respond to requests by AFP to clarify the weapons used to stop the vehicle, or whether the civilian was unarmed when killed.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported soldiers forced Kahla out of his vehicle before shooting him at "point blank" range.

Dozens of mourners gathered for Kahla's funeral on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, with some calling for revenge.

Kahla's death brings up to 13 the number of Palestinians killed in the territory so far this month, the majority shot by Israeli forces, according to an AFP tally.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said the Israeli leadership has made it "easy for soldiers to kill any Palestinian without them posing any danger to the occupation soldiers".

Israel's most right-wing government in history was sworn in last month, including ministers known for their anti-Palestinian remarks who have taken over key powers in the West Bank.

The rising toll this month follows the deadliest year in the West Bank since United Nations records began in 2005.

A surge in bloodshed last year saw at least 200 Palestinians killed across the Palestinian territories, according to an AFP tally.

More than 150 of the fatalities were in the West Bank.