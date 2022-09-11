Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

By AFP - Sep 11,2022 - Last updated at Sep 11,2022

The mother (centre) and relatives of Hamad Mustafa Hussein Abu Jelda, 24, react during his funeral in the Jenin refugee camp, near the West Bank city of the same name, on Sunday, after he succumbed to his wounds, five days after being shot by the Israeli forces during a home demolition in the occupied West Bank (AFP photo)

JENIN, Palestinian Territories — A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds on Sunday, five days after being shot by the Israeli forces during a home demolition in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed "the death of the young man, Hamad Mustafa Hussein Abu Jelda, 24, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin camp a few days ago".

Security sources in Jenin told AFP that Abu Jelda had been shot during an Israeli forces raid on Jenin camp last Tuesday to destroy the home of Raad Hazem, who allegedly killed three Israelis in a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Pictures of Abu Jelda released by local activists showed him posing with an M16 rifle, though no armed faction has claimed him as a member.

Hazem carried out a shooting spree in Tel Aviv's busy Dizengoff Street nightlife district on April 7, before being shot dead after a massive manhunt.

His father Fathi and brother Hamam are both wanted by Israel.

A petition by Hazem's family to prevent the demolition was rejected by Israel's supreme court on May 30.

Human rights activists say Israel's policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.