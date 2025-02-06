Over 10,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza since ceasefire – UN

Geneva — More than 10,000 aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took hold on January 19, the UN humanitarian chief said Thursday.



"We've moved over 10,000 trucks in the two weeks since the ceasefire, a massive surge," Tom Fletcher said on X, adding that he himself was about to cross into northern Gaza with a fresh aid convoy.

Meanwhile, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said Thursday that he had ordered the army to formulate a plan to allow Palestinians to leave Gaza.



He specified that he had told the army to make preparations that "would allow any Gaza resident who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to accept them".



"The plan will include exit options through land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air," Katz added.



The comments came after US President Donald Trump floated a plan to "take over the Gaza Strip", prompting criticism from world leaders and efforts by his administration to walk back the remarks.



Katz said he welcomed "Trump's bold plan, which could allow a large portion of Gaza's population to relocate to various places around the world".



Katz added that the plan could help Gazans who wish to leave "integrate optimally in host countries, and also facilitate the advancement of reconstruction programs for a demilitarised, threat-free Gaza".