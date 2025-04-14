Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome — diplomats

This picture shows cars queueing up during traffic in Tehran on April on 13, 2025 (AFP photo)

LUXEMBOURG/TEHRAN — The next round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme will be held in Rome, the Dutch foreign minister and a second diplomatic source said Monday.

The talks will take place in the Italian capital, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said at an EU meeting. Two diplomats based in Rome confirmed the location and said the talks would take place on Saturday, April 19.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff held a first round of talks on Saturday in Oman, marking the highest-level Iran-US nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday the talks slated for next weekend would remain "indirect" with Omani mediation, and be focused solely on the nuclear issue and lifting of sanction.

Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018, during his first term as US president.

Saturday's negotiations came weeks after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Iran refuses.

Iran's foreign minister is to visit ally Russia this week to discuss nuclear negotiations with the United States, ahead of a new round of talks between the foes planned for Rome.

On Saturday, Abbas Araghchi held talks with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the highest-level negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear accord.

Trump, who withdrew from the accord, has thrown Iran back into the spotlight since his return to the White House in January.

In March, he sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Western countries, including the United States, have long suspected Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, maintaining that its programme was solely for peaceful purposes.

"Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the trip was pre-planned and would be "an opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks."

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, later confirmed the visit saying Araghchi would meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and other officials.

Iran and the United States separately described Saturday's discussions with the US as "constructive".

Moscow welcomed the Iran-US talks as it pushed for a diplomatic solution and warned that military confrontation would be a "global catastrophe".