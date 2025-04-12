Most Hizbollah military sites ceded to army in south Lebanon - source

Commuters drive past a newly-installed billboard bearing the image of a Lebanese flag and a statement that reads in Arabic "Lebanon a new era", replacing a Hizbollah billboard, on the road leading to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International airport on April 10, 2025 (AFP photo)

Beirut, Lebanon — Most military sites belonging to Hizbollah in southern Lebanon have been placed under Lebanese army control, a source close to the group said on Saturday.

A November 27 ceasefire that ended more than a year of conflict between Hizbollah and Israel, including two months of full-blown war, stipulated that only United Nations peacekeepers and Lebanon's army should be deployed in the country's south.

The deal required the Iran-backed militant group to dismantle its remaining military infrastructure in the south and move its fighters north of the Litani River, which is about 30 kilometres from the Israeli border.

"Out of 265 Hizbollah military positions identified south of the Litani, the movement has ceded about 190 to the army," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Under the ceasefire, Israel was to complete its troop withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18 after missing a January deadline, but it has kept troops in five places it deems strategic.

Israel has continued to strike what it says are Hizbollah infrastructure or members of the group in Lebanon.

The United States deputy special envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, discussed disarming Hizbollah with senior Lebanese figures during her visit to the country a week ago, a Lebanese official said.

In an interview with Lebanese television channel LBCI, Ortagus said that "we continue to press on this government to fully fulfill the cessation of hostilities, and that includes disarming Hezbollah and all militias".

She said it should happen "as soon as possible".

The United States chairs a committee, which also includes France, tasked with overseeing the ceasefire.

Following the attack against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza in October 2023, Hizbollah began firing into northern Israel in support of the Palestinians.

Months of cross-border exchanges with Israeli forces degenerated into full-blown war last September, leaving Hezbollah severely weakened.

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 4,000 people were killed in the hostilities.