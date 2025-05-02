Lebanon warns Hamas against acts that harm its security

By AFP - May 02,2025 - Last updated at May 02,2025

BEIRUT, LEBANON — Lebanon's top security body on Friday warned Hamas against using the country's territory for acts that undermine national security, after rocket fire towards Israel sparked retaliatory strikes.

The Higher Defence Council said it had recommended the government warn Hamas "against using Lebanese territory for any acts that undermine Lebanese national security".

The council headed by President Joseph Aoun added that "the utmost measures and necessary procedures will be taken to put a definitive end to any act that violates Lebanese sovereignty".

Last month, the Lebanese army arrested Lebanese and Palestinian individuals accused of firing rockets towards Israel on March 22 and March 28.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks, with the Lebanese armed group Hizbollah, which fought a war against Israel last year, denying any involvement.

A Lebanese security source told AFP security forces arrested three Hamas members.

The Palestinian militant group claimed responsibility for occasional attacks on Israel from Lebanon during the war.

In its statement, the council said Aoun stressed Lebanon must not be used as a launchpad for instability or be dragged into unnecessary wars.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said illegal weapons must be handed over and that Hamas and other factions must not "undermine security and national stability".

The council also said legal proceedings would begin early next week against those detained over the rocket fire.

Israel has continued to strike Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed in November to end more than a year of hostilities with Hizbollah that included a bombing campaign and ground incursion.

Under the deal, Hizbollah was to withdraw north of the Litani River and dismantle military sites to its south.

Israel was to pull out of southern Lebanon but has kept troops in five positions it calls "strategic”.