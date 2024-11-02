Lebanon army source says naval commandos capture man in coastal city

Lebanese army soldiers secure the area outside a building that was targeted in an Israeli air strike in Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT, LEBANON — A Lebanese military source said Saturday that unidentified naval commandos abducted a mariner in the coastal city of Batroun, more than a month into Israel's war with Hezbollah.

"A naval commando force kidnapped a civilian," the military source told AFP. Speaking under cover of anonymity, the source added that an investigation is underway to determine whether the operation was carried out by Israel.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said they were checking reports of the incident.

Lebanon's official National News agency said an "unidentified military force" carried out a "sea landing" on the shore of Batroun, south of Tripoli, at dawn on Friday.

The force "went with all its weapons and equipment to a chalet near the beach, kidnapping a Lebanese man... and sailing away into the open sea on a speedboat," the NNA said.

An acquaintance of the abductee identified him as a student at the Maritime Sciences and Technology Institute (MARSATI) in Batroun.

He was taken from student housing near the Batroun institute, but was a resident of the Shiite-majority town of Qmatiyeh further south, said the acquaintance who spoke on the condition of anonymity for security concerns.

He was completing courses to become a sea captain, the source told AFP, adding that the man was in his thirties and was well known by the teaching staff at the centre.

The Christian-majority city of Batroun has been relatively sheltered from the Israel-Hezbollah war that has pummelled south Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

The war since September 23 has killed more than 1,900 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures though the real number is likely higher due to data gaps.