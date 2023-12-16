Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

By AFP - Dec 16,2023 - Last updated at Dec 16,2023

Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah leaves after taking the oath at the national assembly in Kuwait City on February 20, 2006. (AFP photo)

KUWAIT CITY — The ruling emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died on Saturday aged 86, the royal court said.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait," said a statement aired on state television.

In November, Sheikh Nawaf was hospitalised "due to an emergency health problem", according to the official KUNA news agency. Sheikh Nawaf ascended to the role of crown prince in 2006, appointed by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. He assumed the position of emir upon Sheikh Sabah's death in September 2020 at the age of 91.

In 2020, Sheikh Nawaf faced the challenge of navigating the economy through a crisis triggered by a fall in oil prices.

Sheikh Nawaf’s reign, though not the shortest in Kuwait’s history, was notable for issuing numerous amnesties, earning him the title “emir of pardons”, according to Bader Al Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University.

Last month, Kuwait’s Council of Ministers approved a draft royal decree calling for pardons for political prisoners convicted during the past decade. Similar pardons were also issued in 2021.

Sheikh Nawaf would also “be remembered for his unique personal attributes: Soft spoken, devout, modest, low profile”, Saif said.

Sheikh Nawaf’s rule also saw the Gulf country hold three parliamentary elections in as many years.

Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli province, remaining in the position until 1978 when he began a decade-long tenure as interior minister.