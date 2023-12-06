Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier — Lebanese army

This photo taken from southern Lebanon shows smoke rising after an Israeli strike between the villages of Qaouzah and Ramia near the border with Israel on Monday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — A Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli fire on a military post near the country's southern border on Tuesday, Lebanon's army said, the first such death since cross-border hostilities began in October.

The Lebanon-Israel border has seen intensifying exchanges of fire since war broke out between Hamas and Israel in October, mainly involving the Iran-backed Hizbollah, raising fears of a broader conflagration.

"An army military position in the... Adaysseh area was bombarded by the Israeli enemy, leaving one soldier martyred and three others injured," the Lebanese army said in a statement.

The death was the first fatality in the ranks of the country's armed forces since hostilities broke out.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Tuesday that Israeli forces shelled and carried out air strikes on southern Lebanon, with Hizbollah also claiming several attacks on Israeli troops and positions.

More than 110 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, mostly Hizbollah fighters and more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On October 9, Israeli shelling slightly injured a Lebanese officer.

On the Israeli side, six soldiers and three civilians have been killed, Israeli authorities said.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission has also said its headquarters in Lebanon’s south has been hit by shelling several times since hostilities began.

Hizbollah says its attacks on Israel have been in support of Hamas after the Palestinian group’s sudden attack on southern Israel on October 7.