Israeli forces kill two in West Bank — Palestinian ministry

By AFP - Jan 19,2023 - Last updated at Jan 19,2023

Family members and relatives of Jawad Farid Bawaqna react as his flag-draped body is carried by mourners, during his funeral in the Jenin refugee camp, in the West Bank city of the same name, on Thursday (AFP photo)

JENIN, Palestinian Territories — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians Thursday in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry said Jawad Farid Bawaqna was killed by a bullet to the chest, while Adham Mohammed Bassem Jabareen, 28, was hit in the upper abdomen by Israeli fire.

The Israeli occupation forces said that during "counterterrorism activity in the Jenin [refugee] camp, armed Palestinian gunmen fired heavily at the security forces, who responded with live fire".

The Islamic Jihad group said Jabareen was a member.

Bawaqna was a sports teacher and youth leader in Jenin refugee camp, the province's deputy governor said.

There were conflicting reports on Bawaqna's age, with the health ministry saying he was 57, and the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reporting he was 58.

Farid Bawaqna, Jawad’s son, said his father was shot dead while trying to move Jabareen’s body.

“My father called me from the top of the house, and told me to ‘get down, there is a young man who was martyred at the door of the house, come so we can drag him,’” he told AFP.

“We went down together, and pulled him... We dragged him about 4 to 5 metres and a bullet entered my father’s body.”

The deaths raise the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank this month to 17, including civilians and militants, according to an AFP tally.

The majority were killed by Israeli forces.

A surge in violence in 2022 made it the deadliest year in the West Bank since United Nations records began in 2005.

At least 200 Palestinians were killed across the Palestinian territories last year, according to AFP figures.

The majority of deaths were in the West Bank, although the toll also includes 49 Palestinians killed in a three-day conflict in Gaza.