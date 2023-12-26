You are here
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid — ministry
By AFP - Dec 26,2023 - Last updated at Dec 27,2023
People inspect damage to a building that was heavily damaged during an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday (AFP photo)
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories — Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in a raid on a refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The two, aged 17 and 31, were shot dead in the Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, the ministry said.
The army did not offer an immediate comment.
A resident from the camp told AFP that troops stormed the camp from its southern and northern entrances.
"The two men were killed just outside their homes," he said, asking to remain anonymous over security concerns.
He said after the death of the first man there were clashes in which five others were wounded and one of them later died.
Violence across the West Bank has flared since the Israeli war on Gaza erupted on October 7.
In Israel’s offensive in Gaza, more than 20,600 people have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.
More than 300 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.
