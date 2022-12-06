Israeli army kills Palestinian during West Bank arrest raid

By AFP - Dec 06,2022 - Last updated at Dec 06,2022

Israeli occupation forces take position as Palestinians wave national flags during a protest in Beit Dajan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, against the establishment of Israeli outposts, on Friday (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian man on Monday during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, official sources on both sides said.

The Palestinian health ministry said "a citizen was killed by live bullets in the chest in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem" in the southern West Bank near Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group identified the dead man as Omar Manaa, 22, and said 14 others were arrested in overnight raids across the West Bank.

Israel's army said its troops opened fire during the arrest operation targeting alleged members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The PFLP group, which has Marxist roots, has been banned by Israel and is considered a terrorist organisation by the United States and European Union.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces arrested Yahya Al Saadi, "a senior member of the Islamic Jihad suspected of terror activity," the army said.

At least 146 Palestinians have been killed so far this year across the West Bank, Israel and the contested city of Jerusalem.