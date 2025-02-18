You are here
Israel 'temporarily remaining' in five strategic Lebanon locations - FM
By AFP - Feb 18,2025 - Last updated at Feb 18,2025
This picture taken from a position along Israel's northern border with Lebanon shows Lebanese residents inspecting the damage upon their return to the southern village of Mais al-Jabal, following the Israeli army's withdrawal on February 18, 2025
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/ BEIRUT - Israel is "temporarily remaining in five strategic high points" in southern Lebanon, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Tuesday, the deadline for Israel to withdraw under a November 27 truce deal.
Holding the locations was "necessary for our security", Saar added. "Once Lebanon fully implements its side of the deal, there will be no need to hold these points," he told a press conference in Jerusalem.
The UN's Lebanon envoy and peacekeeping force on Tuesday warned Israel's delayed withdrawal from the country violated the UN resolution that ended the 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war and formed the basis for a recent truce.
Feb 18, 2025
