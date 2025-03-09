Israel to send delegation to Doha for Gaza truce talks Monday — PM office

Palestinian orphans pose for a picture at the war-damaged Al Amal orphanage in Gaza City on March 6, 2025 (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an "effort to advance negotiations" on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

"Israel accepts the invitation from US-backed mediators, will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an effort to advance negotiations," a statement from Netanyahu's office said Saturday.

Hamas said on Saturday that there were "positive" signs regarding the start of negotiations for the second phase of the fragile Gaza ceasefire, as a delegation from the Palestinian militant group met with mediators in Cairo.

“The efforts of the Egyptian and Qatari mediators are ongoing to complete the implementation of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al Qanoua said in a statement, adding that "the indicators are positive regarding the start of negotiations for the second phase," without providing further details.