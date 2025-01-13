You are here
Israel army says intercepted projectile launched from Yemen
By AFP - Jan 13,2025 - Last updated at Jan 13,2025
This image grab from a video released by Iran Press on January 10, 2025, shows smoke billowing during reported Israeli airstrikes as Yemenis rallied nearby in support of Palestinians in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa (AFP photo)
OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen on Monday before it crossed into Israeli territory, in the latest in a series of ongoing attacks.
Earlier on Monday the military said it had also intercepted a drone in southern Israel that was launched from Yemen.
Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, the Iran-backed Huthi rebels who control swathes of Yemen have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.
In retaliation, Israel has struck Huthi targets several times inside Yemen, including in the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa.
Jan 11, 2025
