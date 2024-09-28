Israel army says Hizbollah chief Nasrallah 'eliminated' in Beirut strike

A file handout picture obtained by AFP from the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on September 28, 2019, shows Lebanon's Hizbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during what the office said was an "exclusive discussion" with members of the Iranian leader's (AFP photo)

Occupied Jerusalem — The Israeli military announced on Saturday that Hizbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut the previous night.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X.

Captain David Avraham, another military spokesman, also confirmed to AFP that the Hizbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.

A source close to the Lebanese group meanwhile told AFP on condition of anonymity that contact with Nasrallah had been lost since Friday evening.

Contact with the group leader had been lost for two days and he had been rumoured killed during Israel's last war with Hizbollah in 2006, the source said, adding that he later re-emerged unscathed.

A military statement said the strikes also killed Ali Karake, who the statement identified as commander of Hezbollah's southern front, and an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders.

Hizbollah began firing on Israel one day after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Israel has over the past days shifted the focus of its operation from Gaza to Lebanon, where heavy bombing has killed more than 700 people and displaced around 118,000.