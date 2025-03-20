Israel army bans traffic on Gaza's main north-south route

By AFP - Mar 20,2025 - Last updated at Mar 20,2025

A Palestinian woman accompanied by a child, walks past the Al-Saraya mosque, destroyed during the latest Israel war, in central Gaza City on March 14, 2025 (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - The Israeli army banned traffic Thursday on Gaza's main north-to-south artery, a day after announcing renewed ground operations in the Palestinian territory.

Movement along Salaheddin Road between the north and south of the Gaza Strip is prohibited "for your safety", he said.

An official from Gaza's interior ministry said the Israeli army had closed what it calls Netzarim Junction, on Salaheddin Road just south of Gaza City, on Wednesday evening.

The official said that Israeli tanks had deployed at the junction, where the road artery crosses Israel's main supply route, "following the withdrawal of American special security forces yesterday (Wednesday) morning".

He was referring to American private security contractors deployed in February after the pullback of Israeli forces under the terms of a January 19 ceasefire.

The first stage of the ceasefire expired early this month amid deadlock over next steps.

Israel rejected negotiations for a promised second stage, calling instead for the return of all of its remaining hostages under an extended first stage.

That would have meant delaying talks on a lasting ceasefire, and was rejected by Hamas as an attempt to renegotiate the original deal.

After weeks of stalemate, Israel resumed its air campaign in Gaza early Tuesday with a wave of deadly strikes that drew widespread international condemnation.

On Wednesday, it announced it was resuming ground operations too.