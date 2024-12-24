Iran flights to Syria on hold until late January

TEHRAN — Iranian flights to Syria will remain suspended until late January, local media reported Tuesday, after the fall of long time Tehran ally president Bashar al-Assad.



"In order to fly to a country, the destination country must grant entry and admission permits," the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.



"Currently, flights to Syria will not be allowed until January 22, after the New Year holidays," he added.



It was not clear exactly when Iran suspended flights to Syria.



Assad fled the country earlier this month as rebel forces led by the Sunni Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the capital Damascus after a lightning offensive.



Thousands of Iranians have left Syria since the HTS takeover, which saw Tehran's embassy in Damascus vandalised.



Syria's new ruler and HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has spoken out against the Islamic republic's role in Syria over the years.



Tehran helped prop up Assad during the country's long civil war, and provided him with military advisers.



On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry said there was "no direct contact" with Syria's new ruling authority.



It has also warned Iranians against travelling to Syria after the recent developments.