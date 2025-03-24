Huthis say one killed in strikes blamed on US

A woman walks through the rubble of a collapsed building at the site of a reported US air strike on Yemen's Huthi-held capital Sanaa on March 24, 2025.

SANAA — Yemen's Huthi rebels said one person had been killed and 13 others injured in strikes late Sunday on the capital Sanaa that they blamed on the United States.

"A citizen was killed and 13 others were injured including three children in the final toll of the US aggression on a residential building in the Aser area," in Sanaa, said Huthi health ministry spokesperson Anees Alasbahi in a statement.

An AFP correspondent in that area of Sanaa saw the remains of a building destroyed in an apparent strike.

Earlier, Huthi media had reported US strikes on a residential building in Sanaa as well as in the group's rebel heartland of Saada.

The United States did not immediately confirm whether it had conducted strikes on Sanaa, but a defence official told AFP: "CENTCOM (US Central Command) is conducting strikes across multiple locations of Iran-backed Huthi locations every day and night in Yemen."

On March 15 the United States announced a new military offensive promising to use overwhelming force until the rebels stop firing on vessels in the key shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

That day saw a wave of US air strikes that officials said killed senior Huthi leaders, and which the rebels' health ministry said killed 53 people.

The Huthis targeted ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the start of the Gaza war until a ceasefire began in January, claiming solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Earlier this month, they threatened to renew attacks on shipping in the vital maritime trade route over Israel's aid blockade on the Palestinian territory, triggering the first US strikes on Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in January.

The rebels have also claimed attacks targeting Israel in recent days, vowing to escalate after the resumption of massive military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Attacks by Huthi rebels in Yemen have forced three-fourths of US-flagged ships to avoid the Red Sea and instead take the long and expensive detour around the southern tip of Africa, the US national security advisor said Sunday.

"Seventy-five percent of our US flag shipping now has to go around the southern coast of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal," Mike Waltz told CBS's "Face the Nation."

He added: "The last time one of our destroyers went through the straits there, it was attacked 23 times."