Hizbollah says fired rockets at north Israel town of Safed

A Statue of the 19th-century Maronite Christian saint Mar Charbel is photographed as a bulldozer moves to clear rubble and debris from the site of a previous Israeli air strike on the village of Aito in northern Lebanon on Tuesday (AFP photo)

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Hizbollah said it targeted the north Israeli town of Safed on Tuesday and launched a "big rocket salvo" at a nearby base, more than three weeks into an intense Israeli air campaign on Lebanon.

Fighters launched "a rocket salvo" at Safed, it said and later added it launched a "big salvo of rockets" at a nearby base, saying both attacks were "in defence" of Lebanon and in response to Israeli attacks on the country.

Hizbollah threatened to attack targets across Israel and said it would not be defeated by ongoing intense bombardment of its strongholds and leadership.

In the latest exchanges during the conflict, the group said it launched a barrage of rockets towards the northern Israeli city of Haifa, while Israel carried out air strikes in several areas of Lebanon.

A defiant Hizbollah "will not be defeated" in its war with Israel, the group's deputy chief Naim Qassem said in a speech.

"Since the Israeli enemy targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right from a defensive position to target any place" in Israel, "whether the centre, the north or the south," he said.

"I am telling the Israeli home front: the solution is a ceasefire," he added.

Iran, which supports Hizbollah, has in recent days engaged in diplomatic talks around establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon and war-battered Gaza amid growing fears of a broader regional conflict.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati told AFP that his country was ready to bolster its military presence in the south after any ceasefire, adding that Israeli troops were making brief cross-border incursions.

Security has been tightened in the country's only airport in Beirut "to remove any pretexts" for an Israeli attack, Mikati added.

Israel has also been intensifying its offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip, which the United Nations warned on Tuesday is suffering under its worst aid restrictions since the war there began over a year ago.

Israel is also weighing how to respond to Iran's decision to launch about 200 missiles at the country on October 1.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel -- and not its top ally the United States -- would decide how to strike back.

The Iranian barrage was in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut that killed Hizbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian General Abbas Nilforoushan on September 27.

US President Joe Biden -- whose government is Israel's top arms supplier -- has warned Israel against striking Iran's nuclear or oil facilities in order to avoid broader war.

According to a Washington Post report on Monday citing unnamed US officials, Netanyahu reassured the White House that Israel was only contemplating targeting military sites.

Oil prices -- which soared after Iran's attack on Israel -- tumbled by more than five percent following the report.

A statement from Netanyahu's office on Tuesday took a different tone.

"We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interest," the statement said.

Also on Tuesday, top Iranian commander Esmail Qaani -- whose absence sparked rumours that he could have been killed in an Israeli strike -- appeared in public for the first time in weeks when he attended Nilforoushan's funeral in Tehran.

'Violent night'

Israel's military launched several strikes in Lebanon on Tuesday, including in the eastern Bekaa Valley where a hospital in Baalbek city was put out of service, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

"It was a violent night in Baalbek, we have not witnessed a similar one since" the 2006 war between Israel and Hizbollah, 50-year-old resident Nidal Al Solh told AFP.

An Israeli strike on the northern, Christian-majority village of Aito on Monday is believed to have killed 22 people, including 12 women and two children, according to the UN.

The UN rights office called for a "prompt, independent and thorough investigation" of the strike.

At least 1,315 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel last month escalated its bombing there, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real toll is likely higher.

The war in Lebanon has displaced at least 690,000 people, according to verified figures last week from the International Organisation for Migration.

Gaza aid

Israel says it wants to push back Hizbollah in order to secure its northern boundary and allow tens of thousands of people displaced by rocket fire since last year to return home safely.

Despite a desperate need for more aid in Gaza, particularly in the north, UNICEF spokesman James Elder lamented that the situation was the worst since the tart of Israel's offensive.

"We see now what is probably the worst restrictions we've seen on humanitarian aid, ever," he said, adding that there were "several days in the last week [where] no commercial trucks whatsoever were allowed to come in".

At a school-turned-shelter hit by an Israeli strike in the central Nuseirat camp, Fatima Al Azab said "there is no safety anywhere" in Gaza.

"They are all children, sleeping in the covers, all burned and cut up," she said.