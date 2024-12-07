Heritage under threat : damage assessment in Lebanon

People inspect the destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli air attack on the Gouraud Barracks neighbourhood of Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek, in the vicinity of the ancient Roman ruins of Heliopolis on October 29 (AFP photo)

AMMAN — The war in Lebanon has inflicted catastrophic damage on the nation’s cultural heritage, targeting religious landmarks, archaeological sites, and entire villages. This relentless destruction has led to an irrevocable loss of identity and a fragmented historical narrative.

The war, which escalated with Israel’s ground invasion on October 1st and continuous airstrikes on South Lebanon and Beirut’s suburbs, has displaced nearly a million people. Following the ceasefire agreement on November 27th, Lebanon now faces the monumental task of assessing the damage and coping with the permanent loss of invaluable cultural legacies.

International organisations and local initiatives – including the Heritage Education Programme, Heritage for Peace, Moovtoo, Terre Liban, Heritagetech, Lebanon with a Twist, and the Sustainable Tourism Academy– have mobilised efforts to document the destruction, evaluate the losses, and propose urgent measures for preservation. Their collaborative efforts resulted in multiple reports, emphasising the urgent need for cohesive strategies to safeguard Lebanon’s heritage.

Damage assessment in Lebanon

Lebanon’s most renowned archaeological sites have proven to be, although vital for their historical importance, still vulnerable to violence.

The ancient city of Baalbek, home to some of the best-preserved Roman temples, has narrowly escaped direct hits, though nearby airstrikes have put the ruins at risk. Similarly, Tyre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has endured multiple attacks in its coastal areas, endangering both its archaeological sites and residential zones.

The southern suburbs of Beirut, particularly Dahiyeh, have endured devastating losses. Neighbourhoods such as Chiyyeh, Lailaki/Ghoubeiry, and Haret Hreik, each rich with significant historical and cultural value, have been extensively destroyed.

Other historically significant areas have fared no better. Qubbat Douris, an area dating back to the 13th century, suffered extensive damage from the blast wave of an Israeli airstrike on October 14. The detailed assessments of the destruction remain pending until onsite investigation can be conducted.

In Nabatiyeh, the historic souks, which date back to 19th century known as architecture, have been reduced to rubble, along with the cultural centre called Chahine House, a 150-year old traditional rural house, obliterated by rockets.

Sacred spaces have not been spared. The church in Derdghaya, dedicated to Saint Georges for the Melkite community, was heavily bombarded, resulting in the tragic loss of civilians and civil defence volunteers who had taken refuge within its walls.

Entire villages have been decimated, erasing their infrastructure, cultural landmarks, and social fabric. “The devastation in many villages is beyond shocking, with dozens partially or entirely levelled to the ground” the report noted.

Barriers to preservation

Efforts to protect Lebanon’s heritage face significant challenges. Isber Sabrine, founder of Heritage for Peace, highlighted the importance of adherence to international humanitarian law. “Israel must comply with the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Heritage in Armed Conflict. Without this compliance, our preservation efforts, no matter how determined, will always face insurmountable challenges,” he told The Jordan Times.

Alia Fares, founder of Heritage Education Programme, emphasised the need to protect lesser-known heritage in isolated regions. “We are fighting for the protection of overlooked sites in remote villages, ensuring they are not forgotten, especially given the scale of destruction,” she explained.

Fares advocates for transparency, decentralisation and local partnership. “Preservation measures, such as digital documentation, must involve local stakeholders. We need transparency and accountability, with a focus on combating corruption and decentralising efforts. The municipalities are often powerless and must be empowered to take part in the preservation process,” she emphasised.

Long-term impact

The war’s toll has extended beyond monuments to Lebanon’s intangible heritage, such as culinary traditions, artisanal craftsmanship, and centuries-old agricultural practices.

Environmental destruction compounds the crisis: fires, military operations, and pollution from the blasts have ravaged Lebanon’s forests, such as Tyre Natural Reserve, critical for ecological balance. Phosphoric bombs and missiles have not only burned large, wooded areas but also affected grasslands and croplands.

The loss of historical trade hubs and farmland complicate future recovery, disrupting value chains, affecting the production of staples like olive oil, legumes, and tobacco. Land abandonment, due to forced displacement may lead to desertification and permanent loss of natural heritage.

“This war has ignored all commitments to both human and cultural heritage,” the report stated in its conclusion. To capture the full impact of the war, the assessment should be conducted by the end of the spring season, to evaluate whether the natural regeneration of plants is compromised or not, and to check the concentration of phosphorus and eventual presence of radioactive elements.

A path forward

Sabrine underscored the necessity of integrating heritage into Lebanon’s reconstruction. As the war ends, it is crucial to keep cultural heritage at the forefront of recovery plans, ensuring that the preservation of Lebanon’s history remains a priority.

“At the end of the conflict, we need to evaluate the full destruction, support a strong Lebanese civil society, put the heritage in action in this reconstruction,” Sabrine said. “There is an opportunity of unification for the Lebanese people and the heritage plays a huge role in this unification, for peace, for reconciliation.”

Alia Fares outlined 3 key steps: digital documentation, physical protection, and community training. She insisted that this documentation and preservation has to be made with all local partners involved in the cultural heritage. “Enhancing the communication between all these groups, enhancing transparency and accountability to denounce corruption, and decentralisation are crucial for a better situation.”

As Lebanon emerges from conflict, preserving its cultural heritage, irreparably harmed by war, requires a united and strategic approach, with international cooperation, legal safeguards, and mobilised civil society ensuring it becomes a bridge to recovery and reconciliation.