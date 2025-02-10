Hamas says to delay next Israeli hostage release 'until further notice'

People walk with belongings along al-Rashid street between Gaza City and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on February 10, 2025 as displaced people return home amid the current ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas (AFP photo)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories — Palestinian militant group Hamas announced on Monday it would indefinitely postpone the next hostage-prisoner exchange under a fragile truce agreement with Israel, accusing it of failing to comply with its terms.

"The release of the prisoners [Israeli hostages], which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation's compliance and retroactive fulfullment of the past weeks' obligations.

We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation adheres to them," Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.