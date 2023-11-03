Gaza health ministry says 27 killed in Israel strike near UN school

By AFP - Nov 03,2023 - Last updated at Nov 03,2023

A man reacts as he holds the remains of his mother wrapped in a blanket amid the rubble of building destroyed in an Israeli strike on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday (AFP photo)

GAZA STRIP, Occupied Palestine — The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

"The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded," said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a toll AFP was unable to independently verify.

AFP footage showed several casualties as crowds of people rushed to help them.

"Children under 10 were simply buying from the canteen and were cut into pieces," cried a woman in the school yard.

There was no immediate comment from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which runs the school.

Further south in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza's civil defence authority said at least 15 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

"The planes struck the whole neighbourhood, they pulled me out from under the rubble," said Bureij resident Hanan Abdulhadi, 50, with blood running down her face.

Carrying his wounded two-year-old son, resident Mohammed Karajeh, 27, said "the whole house fell on us" with more than 20 homes destroyed.

Gaza's health ministry said 9,061 people have been killed in nearly four weeks of Israeli strikes and the recent ground assault.