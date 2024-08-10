Gaza civil defence says at least 90 killed in Israel school strike

A man mourns over the shrouded body of a family member at the Al-Maamadani hospital, following an Israeli strike that killed more than 90 people on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on August 10, 2024 (AFP photo)

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories — Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday the death toll from the latest Israeli strike on a school housing displaced Palestinians had risen to more than 90, as Israel's military said it struck a militants' command centre.

AFP could not independently verify the toll which, if confirmed, would appear to be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.

"The death toll is now between 90 to 100 and there are dozens more wounded. Three Israeli rockets hit the school that was housing displaced Palestinians," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The government media office in Gaza said the strike killed more than 100 people.

With most of Gaza's 2.4 million people displaced, many have sought refuge in school buildings.

Saturday's incident brings to at least 14 the number of schools struck in Gaza since July 6, killing more than 280 according to an AFP tally of tolls previously given by officials in the territory.

AFPTV live images from the scene showed a large complex with a courtyard where debris lay inside and out. Part of the structure appeared to be a mosque, the upper story of which was partially blown out and charred.

Images showed white-shrouded bodies, blood stains on the ground, and smoke rising from the rubble.

The Islamic Jihad, a resistance group fighting alongside Hamas, said the strike took place "during the dawn prayer".

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director general of the Gaza government media office, told AFP that the strike "resulted in more than 100 martyrs and dozens of injuries, most of which are in severe and critical condition".

Gaza government media sources said the school was housing around 250 people, about half of them women and children.

On Thursday, the civil defence agency said Israeli strikes hit two schools in Gaza City, killing more than 18 people. That came after two other schools were hit last Sunday in the city, with at least 30 dead, according to the agency.