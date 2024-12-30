First-Ever DSF Auto Season Launches, Shifting 30th Anniversary Celebrations into High Gear

DUBAI — The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is accelerating the city’s biggest-ever celebrations into full gear with the highly anticipated launch of the first-ever DSF Auto Season, celebrating automotive culture in grand style from 1 January to 12 January 2025. Providing residents and visitors the chance to experience the best of Dubai’s perfect weather for the season during DSF’s monumental 30th-anniversary edition, citywide adrenaline-fuelled adventures will feature an action-packed calendar of all things automotive - from showcases of the latest craftsmanship to thrilling competitions, exclusive experiences, parades, and engaging meetups to spotlight the world of cars, bikes, speed, and cutting-edge technology.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF Auto Season will cater to car enthusiasts, families, and adventurers alike with everything from classic car showcases to futuristic concepts, combining breathtaking displays with thrilling experiences.

Here’s what to expect:

CITYWIDE EVENTS

The Dubai Hills Mall Car Showcase from 1 to 12 January will offer visitors a chance to explore over 90 unique vehicles, ranging from timeless classics to cutting-edge models, displayed in distinct, visually engaging zones. The experience includes a thrilling Gaming Truck Activation with VR automotive games, exclusive giveaways, and a grand prize of a luxury car.

From 3 to 5 January, Circuit De Meydan x DSF Auto Season will deliver a blend of automotive and cycling excitement. The event will feature 20 custom-modified cars by PowerDose alongside bespoke bicycles by Bike On. Guests can witness the exclusive reveal of two Mercedes models, compete in VR gaming, and enjoy competitions for the fastest lap and best-looking bicycle, all set against a backdrop of innovation and adrenaline.

At The Drift Home x DSF Auto Season from 9 to 12 January, Dubai Festival City Mall will host a high-octane drifting competition. For just AED 30, attendees will have the opportunity to experience thrilling rides alongside professional drivers or even test their skills with expert guidance. Visitors will have the chance to experience two adrenaline pumping laps with one of the 50 internationally certified drift drivers for AED 200 per person and learn to drift with a professional trainer of up to 20 minutes for AED 500. Showcasing over 20,000 horsepower and featuring internationally certified drift drivers, this event promises electrifying competitions and action-packed performances across its four-day schedule.

The Mirdif Motor Show will take place on 10 and 11 January at Mirdif City Centre, featuring over 700 vehicles and a variety of activities for all ages. This grand exhibition will be a key highlight of the DSF Auto Season, offering an exciting showcase of power, performance, and design.

The Michelin 24H Dubai will take place on 11 and 12 January at the Dubai Autodrome as part of the prestigious Hankook 24H Series. Fans will witness world-class endurance racing with high-performance cars and elite teams. Highlights include nighttime racing, access to the Fan Zone, garage tours for VIP ticket holders, and the awards ceremony celebrating the winners of both the DSF Auto Season and the 24-hour race.

On 12 January, the season will conclude with the WEB3 Auction at the Dubai Design District MOTB Stage. This exclusive event will showcase rare automobiles and unique automotive NFTs, offering collectors a thrilling opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind items worth over AED 50 million.

PARADES

DSF Auto Season will also feature a series of captivating parades to join and watch out for. The Yalla Dubai x DSF Auto Season on 2 January, starting at Super Car Majlis (SCM), Oman and ending at Hatta Wadi Club, will celebrate the spirit of unity and adventure between the two nations. This stunning convoy of vehicles will journey across a scenic route, offering a symbolic connection between Oman and the UAE.

The PowerDose Parade will take place on 3 January from 3pm to 4pm, starting at Power Dose in Nad Al Hammar and culminating at DXBike. Featuring a unique line-up of over 20 custom-designed cars valued at more than AED 20 million, the parade will offer a rare opportunity to witness automotive innovation and craftsmanship. At the end point, visitors can interact with the car owners and admire these exceptional vehicles, many of which will be seen in public for the first time.

The Super Cars Parade, kicking off on 4 January, will showcase an awe-inspiring lineup of the world’s most luxurious and high-performance vehicles. Beginning and ending at Dubai Hills Mall, this spectacular procession will highlight the elegance and power of iconic supercars. Enthusiasts will marvel at the sleek designs and roaring engines as the parade transforms the streets into a dynamic display of automotive excellence.

The Dubai Ducati Ride 2025 (DDR25) scheduled for 4 January will start at the Wheels of Arabia Ducati Showroom and end at Reform Social & Grill, bringing Ducati riders a city tour featuring Dubai’s iconic landmarks and stunning skylines. At the end point, participants will display their bikes for the public while enjoying Italian food such as pizzas and gelato, as well as Ducati-themed movies and slideshows. The event will feature giveaways, merchandise, and a lucky draw, along with a kid’s corner, creating a family-friendly atmosphere for all attendees.

On 8 January, the 24H Dubai Parade will showcase the elite cars participating in the 24H endurance race. Starting and ending at the Dubai Autodrome, the parade will offer fans an up-close experience with race teams, drivers, and high-performance vehicles. Visitors can explore the Fan Zone, enjoy automotive-themed activations, and attend the race to witness incredible driving, pit stops, and team strategies. VIP ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to tour the garages and interact with the teams, making this a must-see event for motorsport enthusiasts.

The Mirdif Motor Show Parade, starting and ending at Mirdif City Centre on 10 January, will be part of Dubai’s largest auto exhibition. Featuring over 700 vehicles, including trucks, classic cars, supercars, motorbikes, and police cars, the parade will make its way to the rooftop parking lot, where the main showcase will take place. Family-friendly activities such as remote-control car races, face painting, and safety workshops will ensure a fun-filled day for visitors of all ages.

CAFÉ POP-UPS

Adding to the excitement of DSF Auto Season, a series of unique activations and meet-ups will take place at citywide locations, combining automotive flair with dining, entertainment, and community engagement. On 3 January, the Defenders Meet-Up will bring together enthusiasts for a one-of-a-kind gathering in the serene desert landscapes of Al Marmoom, offering a unique opportunity to connect over their shared passion for this iconic vehicle. Meanwhile, Cars & Cookies will roll into Flat12 Café at Port Rashid on 5 January, inviting the car community to showcase their wheels and indulge in the café’s offerings for a day of camaraderie and automotive pride.

The Broncos Meet-Up will take place on 9 January, also at Al Marmoom, where fans of the classic vehicle will unite in a picturesque desert setting for another unforgettable gathering. On 10 January, Block 92 at Jumeirah Sunset Mall will offer visitors a chance to savour premium coffee while entering a draw to win an exclusive Bugatti experience, complete with a personal chauffeur for a day.

Adding another thrilling element, the Bikers Café Meet-Up on 4 January at Jumeirah Street will feature the latest lineup of motorcycles from top manufacturers and dealerships. Attendees can explore a curated selection of apparel and merchandise while connecting with like-minded enthusiasts in a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the passion for motorcycles and the joy of shared experiences.

Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.

UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition, running until 12 January, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering details on the DSF website.