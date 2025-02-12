Egypt's President Sisi urges Gaza reconstruction without 'displacing Palestinians'

Destroyed buildings are pictured in the west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on February 11, 2025 amid the current ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas (AFP photo)

CAIRO/GAZA CITY — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi urged on Tuesday the reconstruction of Gaza "without displacing Palestinians".

During a phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Sisi "stressed the necessity of starting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip... without displacing Palestinians and in a way that ensures the preservation of their rights... to live on their land", according to a statement from his office.

Hamas said on Tuesday that it was committed to the ceasefire deal in Gaza but said Israel had failed to "abide by its commitments" under the agreement.

"Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement that the [Israeli] occupation also committed to," the Palestinian group said in a statement, adding that "we affirm that the occupation is the party that did not abide by its commitments and is responsible for any complications or delays".

The UN chief called on Hamas Tuesday to proceed with planned releases of Israeli hostages, after the Palestinian group threatened to postpone further hostage-prisoner exchanges agreed under a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

“We must avoid at all costs resumption of hostilities in Gaza that would lead to immense tragedy,” Antonio Guterres said on X, appealing “to Hamas to proceed with the planned liberation of hostages”.

“Both sides must fully abide by their commitments in the ceasefire agreement and resume serious negotiations.”

The ceasefire that went into effect on January 19 largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in the Gaza Strip and saw five groups of Israeli hostages freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli custody.

But on Monday, Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, said the next hostage release due to take place on Saturday would be “postponed until further notice”.

It accused Israel of failing to meet its commitments under the agreement, including on aid, and cited the deaths of three Gazans on Sunday.

Hamas later said it announced the delay five days in advance to give mediators time to push Israel to comply.

Following the statement, Israel said its military was readying for “any possible scenario”.

The pressure rose further after US President Donald Trump said he would call for an end to the ceasefire if all Israeli hostages were not freed by noon on Saturday.

The truce, in place since January 19, largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza but has come under strain in recent days.

Tensions, which initially spiked after Trump proposed last month taking over Gaza and removing its more than 2 million inhabitants, have grown since his latest comments.

“As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday 12 o’clock — I think it’s an appropriate time — I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump said on Monday.

The ceasefire agreement calls for staggered releases over the 42-day first phase of the deal.

He had already hiked tensions with a proposal to take over Gaza and remove its more than 2 million inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the leader of Yemen’s Huthi rebels said on Tuesday that the Hamas-allied group was “ready to launch a military intervention” should Israel resume its attacks in the Gaza Strip.

“We are ready to launch a military intervention at any time in case of escalation against Gaza,” Abdul Malik Al Huthi, leader of the Iran-backed group which has launched attacks throughout the Gaza war in stated solidarity with the Palestinians, said a televised speech.