Egyptian President Sisi sworn in for third term

This handout photo released by the Egyptian Presidency shows Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi being greeted by children during his inauguration for a third presidential term at the New Administrative Capital, about 45 kilometres east of Cairo, on Tuesday (AFP photo)

CAIRO — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi was sworn in on Tuesday before parliament for his third term in office as leader of the Arab world’s most populous country.

In power for the past decade, Sisi is set to remain president until 2030, after winning a December election with 89.6 per cent of the vote.

The oath also marked the inauguration of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, located in the desert east of Cairo, local media reported.

Sisi was elected president in 2018, both times with around 97 per cent of the vote.

For the past two years, his administration has struggled to contain the fallout of a punishing economic crisis that has seen the currency lose two-thirds of its value and inflation soar to a record 40 per cent last year.

In the first quarter of 2024, however, Egypt saw an influx of over $50 billion in loans and investment deals, which Cairo has said will ease dire foreign currency shortages and revitalise the economy.