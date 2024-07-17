Dubai Summer Surprises 2024: A season of unmatched fun, entertainment

By JT - Jul 17,2024 - Last updated at Jul 17,2024

DUBAI — The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 has unveiled its most extensive and thrilling edition yet, promising a summer filled with endless fun and adventure. Running from June 28 to September 1, DSS 2024 offers a variety of activities, spectacular deals, and entertainment, making Dubai the ultimate summer destination for residents and visitors alike.



A season packed with unforgettable experiences

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS 2024 will transform the city into a hub of excitement and discovery. Over 65 days, visitors can enjoy a plethora of events, including:

• Retail Extravaganza: Discounts of up to 75 per cent on over 800 top brands across more than 3,500 stores.

• Grand Raffles: Incredible prizes ranging from luxury cars to substantial cash rewards.

• Kids-Go-Free Offers: Special deals that make family outings more affordable.

Gastronomy Delights: Exclusive dining offers at top restaurants across the city.

Highlight destinations and activities

Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection: A chic boutique hotel offering luxurious accommodations, diverse dining options, and stunning city views. Perfect for both business and leisure travelers, it is surrounded by art galleries, cafes, and fine dining establishments.

The Green Planet: Dubai’s tropical rainforest, home to over 3,000 species of plants, animals, and birds. The 'Camping in the Rainforest' experience offers interactive activities every weekend from June 1 to October 5, 2024.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La: This Michelin-recommended fine dining Chinese restaurant impresses with its contemporary take on Cantonese cuisine, offering an elegant dining experience.

Dubai Festival City Mall: Featuring the new IMAGINE show, a "Shop & Win" campaign with daily prizes, and a vibrant parade with up to 50 entertainers, this mall promises a summer full of excitement.

Madame Tussauds: Located at Bluewaters Dubai, the wax museum features lifelike replicas of celebrities and world leaders, offering a unique photo opportunity.

Lah Lah Dubai, Zabeel House: An edgy Pan-Asian kitchen with a garden party atmosphere, known for its generous portions and reasonable prices.

La Perle by Dragone: A must-see acrobatic show located in Al Habtoor City, featuring 450 performances a year in a state-of-the-art theatre with a transforming 'aqua-stage'.

Bistro Aamara, VOCO Hotel: A culinary journey inspired by the Silk Route, offering a blend of flavors from the East to the West.

ARTE MUSEUM: An immersive art experience at Dubai Mall, featuring digital artworks across 14 zones themed 'Eternal Nature'.

AYA Universe: Known for its innovative experiential entertainment, AYA Universe recently launched the Star Pool, a massive ball pit surrounded by a 360-degree show of cosmic visuals.

Zenon Dubai: Located at Kempinski Central Avenue, this restaurant combines Mediterranean and Asian cuisine with advanced AI technology, creating a unique dining experience with AI-designed screens displaying live data and artwork.

A summer well spent

With its array of discounts, unique experiences, and thrilling activities, DSS 2024 ensures a summer well spent in Dubai. Whether shopping, dining, or exploring, visitors and residents can look forward to a season of unforgettable memories and great value.

For more information on Dubai Summer Surprises 2024, visit the official website.