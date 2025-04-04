Deadly fire on Gaza ambulances possible Israeli 'war crimes' — UN official

A young Palestinian boy salvages some items amid the devastation in the yard of a school, a day after it was hit by an Israeli strike, in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City on April 4, 2025 (AFP photo)

United Nations, United States — The death of 15 medics and humanitarian workers in Gaza after shots were fired at their ambulances raises further concerns of "war crimes by the Israeli army," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday.

"I am appalled by the recent killings of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian aid workers, which raise further concerns over the commission of war crimes by the Israeli military," Volker Turk told the UN Security Council.

Turk called for an "independent, prompt and thorough investigation" into the March 23 incident that Israeli officials have claimed was an attack on "terrorists."

The bodies of 15 rescuers and humanitarian workers, including eight from the Palestinian Red Crescent and one from the UN, were found near Rafah in what the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) called a "mass grave."

OCHA said Tuesday the first team was killed by Israeli forces on March 23, and that other emergency and aid teams were struck one after another for several hours as they searched for their missing colleagues.

This is "one of the darkest moments in this conflict that has shaken our shared humanity to its core," said the president of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society Younes Al-Khatib before the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"The souls of Mostafa, Ezzedine, Saleh, Riffat, Mohammad Bahloul, Mohammed Al Heila, Ashraf and Raed are asking for justice. Can you hear them?" he asked, demanding to know the fate of a 16th team member still missing.

"It's worth noting, also, that during the communication with the team, the dispatch could hear a conversation in Hebrew between the Israeli forces and the team, meaning some were alive, still alive, when they were under the control of the Israeli forces," Al Khatib said.

Slovenian UN ambassador Samuel Zbogar called the situation in Gaza "erosion of humanity."

"We cannot choose to believe these were simply mistakes," he said, in reference to the repeated attacks on humanitarian workers.

The Israeli army has indicated it is investigating the "incident of March 23, 2025," while claiming its soldiers had fired at "terrorists."

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN, called for a better "vetting system" of humanitarian organizations to protect civilian workers.

"How did nine Hamas terrorists find themselves traveling inside Red Crescent ambulances in the middle of the night?" Danon said. "The presence of those terrorists puts everyone's lives at risk."

Turk also condemned Israel for blocking the entry of humanitarian aid for a month and resuming its military operations, saying "the blockade and siege of Gaza," and the subsequent suffering of civilians "constitutes a form of collective punishment."

It "may also amount to the use of starvation as a method of war," he said.

Turk expressed alarm over "inflammatory statements by senior Israeli officials about seizing, dividing, and controlling the territory of the Gaza Strip."

"All of this raises serious concerns about international crimes being committed and contradicts the fundamental principle of international law regarding acquisition of territory by force."

The war was triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.