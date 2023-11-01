You are here
'Ceasefire now!' Protesters interrupt US congress hearing
By AFP - Nov 01,2023 - Last updated at Nov 01,2023
Protestors calling for a ceasefire in Gaza raise their hands, painted in red, during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday in Washington, DC (AFP photo)
WASHINGTON — Protesters with hands covered in red paint repeatedly interrupted a congressional hearing on US military aid Tuesday, demanding Washington stop funding Israel's fight against Hamas.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were appealing to the Senate Appropriations Committee for billions of dollars in military assistance to support Israel, Ukraine and other security costs.
Some two dozen spectators raised hands covered in paint in a symbol of the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its bombardment of the Palestinian territory after Hamas's attack earlier this month.
Several wore messages of "Free Gaza" written on their arms and held signs demanding "No more $$$ 4 Israel," while some cried out "Ceasefire now," "Palestinians are not animals" and "Shame on you all".
One man wore a shirt reading "Stop backing genocide".
Blinken was forced to stop speaking several times as some demonstrators were escorted out by police.
President Joe Biden has asked Congress for more than $105 billion in security spending, including $14.3 billion for its staunch ally Israel.
Related Articles
A US appeals court has revived a $1 billion lawsuit by Palestinians seeking to hold billionaire Sheldon Adelson and more than 30 other
GAZA STRIP, Occupied Palestine — The main UN aid agency in besieged Gaza warned it will have to stop operations by the end of Wednesday beca
JAKARTA — Indonesia has cut off internet access in unrest-hit Papua over fears that a stream of offensive and racist online posts would spar
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 31, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.