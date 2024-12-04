Blinken says 'ceasefire is holding' in Lebanon

The Uinted Nations humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza (second left) checks the destruction cause by Israeli bombardment in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Wednesday (AFP photo)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the ceasefire in Lebanon was "holding" despite a series of incidents between Israel and Iran-backed militants Hizbollah.



"The ceasefire is holding, and we're using the mechanism that was established when any concerns have arisen about any alleged or purported violations," Blinken told journalists on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Both Israel and Hizbollah face accusations of having breached the truce that took effect last Wednesday to end a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and sparked mass displacements on both sides.



"I think fundamentally, both parties, that is to say Israel and Hezbollah, through the Lebanese government, wanted and continue to want the cease fire," said Blinken.

"But we have to make sure that it's upheld. And we're determined to do that," he added.

A committee including France, UN peacekeepers, Israel, Lebanon and chaired by the United States is tasked with maintaining communication between the various parties and ensuring violations are identified and dealt with to avoid any escalation.

"The mechanism that we established with France to make sure that the ceasefire is effectively monitored and implemented is working, and we want to make sure it continues to work," Blinken said.

"If there are concerns that one party or the other is violating the ceasefire, it comes to us, and one way or another, we engage the parties. That's exactly what's happened," he added.

Israel stepped up its campaign in south Lebanon in late September after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges by Hizbollah.