Biden aide discusses Yemen peace push with Saudi crown prince

By AFP - May 09,2023 - Last updated at May 09,2023

An aerial photo shows people visiting the 'Martyrs Cemetery' which was opened at the beginning of the Yemen conflict in the city of Taez on Saturday (AFP photo)

RIYADH — US national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed efforts to end Yemen's eight-year war during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the White House said in a statement.

The meeting Sunday night in Saudi Arabia came during a tense period for US-Saudi ties, marred by disputes over human rights issues and oil production.

Sullivan and Prince Mohammed, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, “reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close”, the White House statement said.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has headed a coalition to topple the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who seized the capital the previous year.

But a truce that went into effect in April 2022 has largely held despite officially expiring in October.

Last month, Saudi envoy Mohammed Al Jaber led a delegation to the Yemeni capital Sanaa to negotiate with the Houthis and “stabilise” the truce.

The delegation left without a new truce deal but with a commitment from the rebels to hold a second round of talks, according to Huthi and Yemeni government sources.

Saudi Arabia is widely believed to be seeking a military exit from Yemen, and analysts say efforts to negotiate with the Houthis were given a boost by a surprise Chinese-brokered rapprochement deal between the kingdom and Iran announced in March.

Saudi Arabia has also played a major role in the international response to fighting in Sudan that broke out last month, hosting in Jeddah since Saturday the first direct talks between the warring sides.

Riyadh has also dispatched naval and commercial vessels to bring thousands of people from numerous countries across the Red Sea to Jeddah from the Sudanese coastal city of Port Sudan.

Sullivan “thanked the Crown Prince for the support Saudi Arabia has provided to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan”, the White House statement said.

Along with Saudi leaders, Sullivan met with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and India “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world”, the White House statement said.