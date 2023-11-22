53 journalists, media workers killed in Hamas-Israel war: CPJ

A Lebanese rescuer holds the press bullet proof vest which belonged to Al-Mayadeen journalists killed in Israeli bombardment in the village of Tair Harfa, south Lebanon, on Tuesday (AFP photo)

PARIS — Fifty-three journalists and media workers have been killed in the latest Israeli war on Gaza, according to a tally by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) published on Tuesday.

The toll includes 46 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese killed since the war began on October 7, the New York-based organisation said.

The most recent casualties were two journalists from the Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen, killed by Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday according to state-run media.

The CPJ said 11 journalists have been injured and three are missing since the start of the conflict, while 18 have been arrested.

“Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict during the Israeli ground assault, including devastating Israeli air strikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages and extensive power outages,” the NGO said on its website.