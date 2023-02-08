Zarqa Governorate Council head calls for ‘prompt investigation’ into FMD causes

AMMAN — Amid ongoing developments in the progression of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), head of the Zarqa Governorate Council, Majed Khdeiri, on Wednesday called for a prompt investigation into the root causes of the rapid prevalence of the disease in the Al Dhuleil district.

The virus, according to the Jordan Agricultural Engineers Association (JAEA), is “a highly contagious disease that affects cloven hoofed animals”. According to the JAEA, to reduce the risk of the FMD, all relevant stakeholders and authorities have to heighten their efforts to prevent further spread of the disease.

However, FMD is not a disease that affects humans, and products such as meat and milk coming from infected livestock are safe for consumption, the JAEA added.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, Khdeiri said that “there is a lot of talk among farmers that the disease has appeared on several farms due to importing cattle to Jordan without carrying out any clinical testing upon arrival”.

The Jordan Times contacted the Agriculture Ministry’s spokesperson regarding the causes of the FMD spread, but he was unavailable for comment.

President of Al Dhuleil Dairy Cattle Association Ali Ghabayen told The Jordan Times that “infected farms are going through tough times, and are in need of an urgent government response through the provision of vaccines”.

Ghabayen added that FMD is a “severe disease” that comes with significant economic consequences, and therefore the vaccine, which the relevant government entities have decided to produce locally, should be provided to the infected properties as soon as possible.

Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat, in his most recent meeting at Parliament, said that the ministry has met with livestock breeders and farmers to understand the prevailing reality of the situation on the ground in order to help improve conditions for affected farmers.