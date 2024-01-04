You are here
Zarqa Free Zone records 37% surge in vehicle clearances
By JT - Jan 04,2024 - Last updated at Jan 04,2024
Free Zone Investor Commission (Petra photo)
Bustanji added that the clearance of electric vehicles (EVs) witnessed a rise of 146 per cent last year, totalling 38,277 vehicles, compared with 15,576 vehicles at the end of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The clearance rate for hybrid vehicles showed a 17 per cent increase, reaching 15,940 vehicles in 2023, compared with 13,629 vehicles in 2022, he pointed out.
Bustanji also highlighted a decline in the clearance of gasoline-powered vehicles by 28 per cent by the end of 2023, amounting to 11,263 vehicles, compared with 15,634 vehicles in 2022.
He added that clearance for diesel-powered vehicles dropped by 14 per cent to 8,104 vehicles in 2023, compared with 9,456 vehicles in the previous year.
Reexport also saw a growth of 12 per cent to 47,087 vehicles last year, compared with 41,756 vehicles in 2022, the JFZIC president noted.
Bustanji stressed that these statistics directly reflect the stability of legislation and regulations pertaining to the vehicle sector, pointing out that no new taxes were imposed.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Electric vehicles accounted for more than 50 per cent of total vehicle clearances in Jordan's free zones during the first ten months
AMMAN — January witnessed 5,240 vehicles cleared from the Zarqa Free Zone, president of the Jordan Free Zones Investors Association Mohammad
AMMAN — The Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC) on Tuesday said that clearance of electric vehicles increased by 227 per cent in th
Opinion
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 02, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.