Zarqa authorities, animal lovers unite to keep stray dogs at bay

By Zena Hiasat - May 10,2023 - Last updated at May 10,2023

The prevalence of stray dogs in residential neighourhoods has snowballed into a growing concern (Photo courtesy of the Enaya Society for Animal and Environmental Welfare)

AMMAN — Municipal authorities in Zarqa are joining hands with animal welfare enthusiasts to bring an end to the vexing issue of stray dogs.

The prevalence of stray dogs in residential neighourhoods has snowballed into a growing concern for parents who are worried about the safety of their children.

Taking cues from several veterinary studies, Zarqa governorate officials, in collaboration with the Enaya Society for Animal and Environmental Welfare, the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, and with the participation of more than five municipalities, developed a model to keep these animals away from residential neighbourhoods.

Zarqa Governor Hassan Al Juboor said that the model relies on placing leftovers from restaurants and butcher shops in certain places in a bid to gather stray dogs and prepare them for vaccination and sheltering.

Imad Abualbandoura, deputy chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber has contacted restaurants in the governorate and made an agreement to collect leftover food every night to be placed in the targeted areas.

He noted that the restaurants and food establishments have expressed their “full readiness” to cooperate with this initiative.

Ahmed Al Tamimi, chairman of Enaya Society for Animal and Environmental Welfare, told The Jordan Times that the association has provided special containers for collecting food from restaurants. In the meantime, their staff members are cooperating with the municipalities to redistribute the food in the targeted locations, he added.