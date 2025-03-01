Youth, health ministries, UNICEF launch mental health programme

The launch event, held at Al Hussein Youth City, introduced two mental health guides, one for young people and another for professionals working with youth (Photo courtesy of UNICEF)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Youth, the Ministry of Health, and UNICEF have launched a joint mental health programme dubbed “Healthy Minds, Bright Futures” for young people in Jordan.

The launch event, held at Al Hussein Youth City, introduced two mental health guides, one for young people and another for professionals working with youth.

In the presence of Minister of Youth Yazan Shdaifat, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health for Primary Healthcare and Epidemics Raed Shboul and UNICEF Representative to Jordan Philippe Duamelle, the event highlighted the importance of accessible mental health support, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

During a panel discussion held as part of the event, Shdaifat stressed the importance of mental health awareness as an essential part of nurturing resilient, thriving young people.

H said that caring for young people’s mental health is not a luxury, it is a necessity to enable them to deal with various challenges.

He added the ministry, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and UNICEF, will implement training programmes in youth centres across all governorates to empower those on the frontlines to support the future generation.

Shdaifat added that the initiative is a key component of the National Youth Strategy, which focuses on youth well-being, health literacy, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

For his part, Shboul said: “The ministry prioritises mental health by providing preventive, awareness, and therapeutic services to alleviate the burden of mental and neurological disorders. We have integrated mental health services into primary healthcare and facilitated access to high-quality care for both providers and recipients."

Shboul highlighted key initiatives, including the establishment of 52 mental health clinics across ministry- affiliated health centres nationwide.

Mental health clinics have been made available in correctional facilities and prisons, as well as within public government hospitals, where mental health services have been introduced in correctional and prison facilities as well as public hospitals.

Shboul commended the role of partnerships, recognising the Ministry of Youth, the Ministry of Education, and other key sectors as vital partners in advancing mental health, particularly among young people and adolescents in Jordan and all residents of the country.

The ministry has also established national mental health committees, bringing together government ministries, institutions, the Royal Medical Services, universities, and non-governmental organisations to promote mental health, reduce stigma, and address challenges.

These collective efforts aim to uplift citizens and contribute to the country’s progress under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Duamelle said: “Mental health issues among youth represent a growing global phenomenon, impacting millions around the world. The consequences are not only affecting both their physical and mental health but also limiting their ability to realise their full potential."

"To address these challenges, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Youth, and UNICEF have developed a joint mental health programme," the representative said.

"This programme will help young people to understand better and manage their mental well-being, including how and where they can seek support without fear of stigma. In addition, the programme also focuses on professionals dealing directly with young people, providing them with essential information on how to address mental health challenges facing young people,” he added.

During the session, Alaa Khawaldeh shared her experience in developing mental health care guide, saying: “Through our involvement as young people in mental health sessions, we gathered valuable insights into behaviours, opinions, and motivations related to key issues."

Khawaldeh added: "This helped us identify the major challenges affecting young people's mental health today and contributed to developing evidence-based solutions. While these challenges differ among groups, it is equally important for young people to recognise and embrace their strengths."

The first guide introduced during the event is a guide for young people featuring interactive content to help them identify and manage mental health challenges, including how to seek help.

The guide introduced four youth characters of Khaled, Maryam, Aziz, and Salma, who guide users through different modules based on real-life experiences.

The second guide presented during the event is a guide designed for professionals such as social workers, or healthcare professionals, providing tools to support young people facing mental health challenges.

During the launch event, more than 100 youth participants from different governorates in Jordan engaged in interactive workshops inspired by the modules in the young people’s guide, the statement said.

These workshops enabled the participants to experience first-hand how these resources can help address their mental health difficulties, as well as encourage self-reflection and peer support. The two guides will be available online through the Ministry of Youth, Ministry of Health, and UNICEF websites. The guides will also be available at Ministry of Youth centres, and Ministry of Health facilities across Jordan, the statement said.