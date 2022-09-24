Young woman turns business idea into venture serving community

Mai Bani Atiyeh, a young Jordanian, established a home appliances shop in Al Qatrana, with the support of the AZEM self-employment project, funded by UNICEF and implemented by the Business Development Centre (Photo courtesy of BDC)

AMMAN — The lack of shops in Al Qatrana town, in Karak Governorate, and its residents’ frequent commuting for shopping prompted a young Jordanian woman to start a business that serves her community.

Mai Bani Atiyeh established a home appliances shop in Al Qatrana, which eventually grew into a multi-purpose shop, with the aid of the AZEM self-employment project, funded by UNICEF and implemented by the Business Development Centre (BDC).

“The project was a landmark in the form of services offered to the residents of the town,” Mai said.

The lack of shops in Al Qatrana made Atiyeh and her friend Saeda to come up with their business idea, which came into fruition with the support of the AZEM project.

“The AZEM project provided us with all the facilities, they also dispatched a specialised team to carry out maintenance, and provided furniture,” Atiyeh said.

Over the course of time, the duo became adept in business, and they launched new sections managed by women, taking into consideration the social and cultural norms.

The newly opened sections include cosmetics, stationery, cleaning supplies, among others, which became popular among homemakers in the area.

“The project’s success motivated us to expand further the scope of our business to serve our community, especially women,” she said.

(The Business Development Centre contributed this article to The Jordan Times)