Young product designers to exhibit projects during Takween’s fellowship exhibition

Twenty six early and mid-career designers participate in Takween’s intensive training and mentorship Product Design Fellowship programme (Photo courtesy of the Goethe Institut)

AMMAN — After completing Takween’s intensive training and mentorship Product Design Fellowship programme, 26 early and mid-career designers from Jordan will present the results of their seven-month journey in a celebratory exhibition to be held between October 11 – 15.

Takween’s Product Design Fellowship was created to aid designers and other creatives in Jordan after the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the fellowship was expanded to include two specialised streams for product design, with one focusing on physical product design, and the other concentrated on digital product design.

The two tracks were facilitated by Jordanian designers Qusai Malahmeh and Ala’a Ali, respectively, according to a statement from the Goethe Institut.

The programme included an intensive, 102-hour modular learning programme on the intersections of economic, social, and environmental sustainability in product design, with subjects including entrepreneurship, design ergonomics and service design, or financing and sustainable design thinking.

The modules were presented by experts working within Jordan or the region, the statement said.

Each fellow was then matched with local businesses and organisations working in digital or physical product design. The fellows engaged in an immersive 200-hour internship and gained hands-on experience dealing with clients, design challenges and the development of products and services, the statement added.

Fellows were also connected with mentors who guided the young designers throughout the programme and helped them develop their own final products. The results of the whole programme, including the end products, will be put on display during Takween’s upcoming Product Design Fellowship Exhibition, to be held at the Takween office in downtown Amman.